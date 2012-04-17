UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
FLORENCE, April 17 Five more people who died in the wreck of the Costa Concordia - two Germans, two Americans and one Italian - have been identified, officials said on Tuesday.
The five, whose bodies were found late last month, were identified as Barbara and Gerald Heil of the United States, Christina Mathi and Norbert Josef Ganz of Germany, and Giuseppe Girolamo, an Italian.
The ship, owned by Carnival Corp , capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio after hitting rocks on Jan. 13. At least 30 people died and two are still unaccounted for.
The salvage operation to move the wreck is expected to begin next month.
The operation to pump more than 2,300 tonnes of fuel out of the vessel was completed last month. (Reporting Silvia Ognibene, writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.