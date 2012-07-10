ROME, July 10 The captain of the wrecked cruise
liner Costa Concordia apologised on Tuesday for the accident in
which as many as 32 people died and said he had been distracted
when the vast ship struck the rock which holed it.
In his first full television interview since the accident on
January 13, Francesco Schettino acknowledged his responsibility
as captain and said he thought constantly about the victims of
the disaster.
"When there's an accident, it's not just the ship that's
identified or the company," he told Italy's Canale 5 television,
speaking calmly but with a pronounced tic in one eye. "The
captain is identified and so it's normal that I should apologise
as a representative of this system," he said.
Schettino, who is charged with multiple manslaughter,
causing the accident and abandoning his ship, was speaking after
being freed from house arrest last week.
The Naples-born captain admitted to failing to act
decisively enough once it became clear the 144,500 tonne vessel
had come too close to the island of Giglio off the Tuscan coast
where it ran aground.
"This was a banal accident in which there was a breakdown in
the interaction between human beings and it created
misunderstandings and it's for this that there's so much rage,"
he said. "It was as though there was a blackout in everyone's
heads and in the instruments."
"I blame myself for being distracted," he said but added the
actual sailing of the ship was under the command of another
officer at the time.
"At that moment, I went up to the deck and ordered the ship
to be put on manual navigation and I didn't have command, that's
to say being in charge of sailing the ship, that was the
officer," he said.
Investigators have severely criticised Schettino's handling
of the disaster, accusing him of bringing the 290 metre-long
vessel too close to shore, delaying evacuation and losing
control of the operation during which he abandoned ship before
all the 4,200 passengers and crew had left the ship.
Schettino, who has been held up to abuse and ridicule
following the accident, has always acknowledged making mistakes
but has said he as not the only one who should be blamed for the
tragedy.
A pre-trial hearing was held in March and investigations
also target several other officers and officials of the ships
owner, Costa Cruises a unit of the world's largest cruise
operator Carnival Corp .
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; Editing by Andrew Heavens)