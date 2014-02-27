* Schettino's first visit aboard since 2012 shipwreck
* Former captain accompanying investigators as defendant
* New probe into unauthorised visit by Costa officials
By Silvia Ognibene
GIGLIO, Italy, Feb 27 The captain of the Costa
Concordia, Francesco Schettino, went back on board on Thursday
for the first time since the huge cruise liner sank with the
loss of 32 lives just over two years ago, accompanying experts
investigating the capsize.
The twisted wreck of the 290-metre-long ship, now stabilised
after a complex salvage operation last year, sits propped up on
underwater platforms just outside the port of Giglio, the island
off the Tuscan coast where it capsized on Jan. 13, 2012.
Schettino, who faces multiple charges including
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning ship, went
aboard the vessel with a expert team appointed by the court but
was only present as a defendant and was taking no active part in
the investigation.
However he reacted angrily to the scrum of reporters
awaiting him onshore when he returned.
"You're really harassing me," he said as he was bombarded by
questions. "I've given my technical contribution as captain,
I've given precise details that will help the final
investigation," he said but declined to answer questions.
It is the first time Schettino has been aboard since the
114,500-tonne Concordia, carrying 4,229 passengers and crew,
struck a reef while performing a display manoeuvre in which it
came close to shore to "salute" the port.
Residents of Giglio, a tiny island that lives off tourism,
are impatient to see the wreck towed away and reaction to
Schettino's visit was largely "indifferent", the mayor of
Giglio, Sergio Ortelli said.
"I don't why he wanted to come here, maybe to see things,"
said Ariento Italo, a resident. "I just don't know what he is
going to do - he will see things that he already knows and
anyway everything is all smashed up."
GENERATORS
His lawyers say the investigation will be able to ascertain
whether the ship's equipment was working correctly or whether
malfunctions caused the incident or worsened conditions during
the chaotic nighttime evacuation of the ship.
"We've been asking for these checks for two years," said
Domenico Pepe, one of Schettino's defence team. "If the
generator had worked properly nothing would have happened.
Without the generator, the rudder, the lights, the doors, the
pumps and the lifeboats didn't work."
Sources familiar with the investigation said the generator
would be taken apart for further examination.
"The generator switch did not function correctly during the
shipwreck and we still have to understand if these were
pre-existing problems or whether they were caused by the
accident," said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the press.
Stripped of his maritime licence, Schettino is the only
person on trial after four crew members and an official of the
ship operator Costa Cruises were sentenced to terms of up to 34
months in prison after pleading guilty last year.
He has admitted that he bears responsibility for the
accident as the ship's captain. But he says that he is not the
only person to blame and has pushed for the vessel to be
examined for evidence of possible technical faults.
"The exact responsibilities will be established during the
trial, there are precise rules which will be examined by the
competent people," he said.
However the investigation has already been clouded by
allegations that two officials of the ship's owners, Costa
Cruises, boarded the wreck without authorisation. A separate
probe has been opened into the two.