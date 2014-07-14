(Fixes misplaced decimal point in dollar conversion,
penultimate paragraph)
* Salvage operation one of the largest in maritime history
* Captain on trial for abandoning ship, causing the wreck
* Ship to be towed to Genoa for scrapping
By Eleanor Biles
GIGLIO, Italy, July 14 Technicians on Monday
began a complex operation to refloat and tow away the wreck of
the Costa Concordia, two and a half years after the luxury liner
capsized off the Italian coast, killing 32 people.
The rusty hulk of the once-gleaming white 290-metre ship,
which ran aground on rocks near the Tuscan holiday island of
Giglio while carrying out a display manoeuvre, has been resting
on a temporary platform since being righted a year ago.
The process of re-floating the 114,500 tonne ship at the end
of one of the largest salvage operations in history began when
air was pumped into 30 large metal boxes, or sponsons, attached
around its hull. The air will force out water in the sponsons
and slowly refloat the vessel.
"Our hope is not 100 percent but 300 percent that everything
goes well and they manage to take this away, that they remove
this testimony to human weakness as quickly as possible," said
island resident Antonio Bellardo.
After the ship has been raised about two metres, later on
Monday it will be further stabilised with chains and cables, and
tug boats will move it about 30 metres into the harbour, where
it will be prepared to be towed within days to Genoa in northern
Italy, to be scrapped.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, is on trial accused
of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck as he sailed too close to
shore to "salute" the port, and abandoning ship. He is fighting
the charges.
Paying for the disaster, including breaking up the vessel
and repairing damage to Giglio, is likely to cost the ship's
owner and operator Costa Crociere, a unit of Carnival Corp
, more than 1.5 billion euros ($2.05 billion), its chief
executive said last week.
The hulk will be demolished and scrapped in Genoa by a
consortium including oil services company Saipem and
Genoa-based companies Mariotti and San Giorgio.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Writing by Philip Pullella, additional reporting by Isla
Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)