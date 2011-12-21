(Adds details, heckling by Northern League)
ROME Dec 21 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti's government on Wednesday asked for a vote of confidence
in the upper house to seal approval of a 33-billion euro ($43
billion) austerity package.
The vote is expected for early Thursday afternoon. The
package passed in the lower house last week and is expected to
succeed just as easily in the upper house. Were Monti to lose
the vote, his government would collapse.
The opposition Northern League blew police whistles as Piero
Giarda, minister for relations with parliament, asked for the
vote.
Senate Speaker Renato Schifani threatened to discipline the
League members, who have been contesting each step of the
austerity package that Monti says is vital to save the country
from financial ruin.
"This is not a stadium, this is parliament," Schifani
shouted. "Shame on you! We have really hit rock bottom. This is
a disgrace."
