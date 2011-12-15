BRIEF-General Motors files for potential mixed shelf offering
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
ROME Dec 15 The leader of Italy's main employers' lobby Confindustria said on Thursday the euro could collapse if European governments did not take measures to boost growth.
"There is a risk that the euro will collapse even if it is not a high probability," said Confindustria President Emma Marcegaglia, adding that not even Germany could rely only on budget rigour to solve the economic crisis. (Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri)
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
Feb 7 TSG Consumer Partners LLC, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products, named Chase Brogan as principal.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA, Brazil's No. 3 airline, filed on Tuesday for clearance with Brazilian regulators to launch a global initial public offering (IPO).