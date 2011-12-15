ROME Dec 15 The leader of Italy's main employers' lobby Confindustria said on Thursday the euro could collapse if European governments did not take measures to boost growth.

"There is a risk that the euro will collapse even if it is not a high probability," said Confindustria President Emma Marcegaglia, adding that not even Germany could rely only on budget rigour to solve the economic crisis. (Reporting By Francesca Piscioneri)