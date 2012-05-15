BRIEF-J&P cycles partners with Berkshire unit GEICO
* Motorcycle parts and accessories retailer J&P Cycles says partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit GEICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 15 Italian market watchdog Consob has summoned U.S. rating agency Moody's for questioning after it downgraded 26 Italian banks overnight, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
No date has been set for the meeting yet.
Italy's banking and business community responded angrily earlier on Tuesday to Moody's mass downgrade of Italian banks, calling the move irresponsible and an assault on the austerity-hit country as it struggles with an economic crisis.
Italian banks, already battling with shrinking demand and soaring bad loans, suffered a further blow as the U.S. agency slashed the credit ratings, adding to their difficulties in raising funds.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
* Motorcycle parts and accessories retailer J&P Cycles says partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit GEICO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The White House said on Friday that it will continue to work with the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress on a "legislative piece" to address the Dodd-Frank financial regulation law.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for retail chain Macy's Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that would push the Canadian department store operator deeper into the U.S. market.