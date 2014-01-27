BRUSSELS Jan 27 Recent turbulence in emerging
markets poses no risk to Italy, considered a flashpoint for
instability in the euro zone, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said on Monday.
In recent days currencies and stocks in emerging markets in
Asia and Eastern Europe have suffered heavy selling, raising
fears the global economic recovery could be derailed.
"Absolutely not," Saccomanni said when asked whether there
was a risk of contagion to the euro zone's third largest
economy, which came close to a Greek-style financial meltdown at
the height of the currency bloc's crisis in 2011.
"I don't see what it has to do with Italy," he said.