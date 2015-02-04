MILAN Feb 4 The association of Italy's
cooperative banks, which the government is set to reform, said
that its advisers had suggested introducing a voting system that
could favour smaller investors if the current reform plan went
ahead.
The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in January
approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor
rule that gives shareholders in Italy's 'popolari' banks equal
voting rights regardless of the size of their stake.
The decree, which must be approved by parliament in 60 days
to remain in force, is aimed at transforming the 10 largest
popolari banks into joint-stock companies.
Assopopolari said in statement that the plan may clash with
Italy's constitution.
However, if it went through and the popolari banks were
forced to become joint-stock companies, experts hired by the
association had suggested adopting a weighted voting system that
rewarded "shareholders with limited/long-standing
shareholdings."
