ROME Oct 7 Nearly all the Italian cooperative bank shareholders seeking to halt a landmark government reform of the sector have agreed to drop a request for its immediate suspension, three legal sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said the shareholders were instead prepared to wait until Feb. 10 when an Italian administrative court will give its ruling on the substance of the reform.

Earlier this year the Italian government forced large cooperative lenders to drop their mutual status, scrapping ownership and voting limits that hampered takeovers.

Groups of small shareholders have challenged the changes in court.

On Wednesday, shares in large Italian cooperative banks turned positive on the news that most shareholders had waived the suspension request.

A group of UBI Banca investors, however, are still seeking a verdict on a specific part of the reform, the sources said, ahead of a shareholder meeting on Saturday called to approve changes to its corporate status.

UBI is the first cooperative bank to move to adopt the reform.

(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio, writing by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za)