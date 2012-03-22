ROME, March 22 Three more bodies have been found
on the half-submerged wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner,
bringing the confirmed number of dead to 28, a spokeswoman for
Italy's Civil Protection agency said on Thursday.
The giant vessel capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio
after hitting rocks on Jan. 13. Four people are still
unaccounted for.
Prosecutors have accused captain Francesco Schettino of
causing the accident by bringing the multi-storey Costa
Concordia, which was carrying more than 4,200 passengers and
crew, too close to the shore.
(Reporting By Antonella Cinelli. Writing by Catherine Hornby.)