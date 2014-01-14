(Adds period, sector breakdowns) ROME, Jan 14 Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose a revised annual 0.7 percent in December, compared with a 0.6 percent estimate, national statistics office ISTAT said on Tuesday, and an unchanged 0.3 percent on the month. The inflation rate for all of 2013 came to 1.3 percent, compared with 3.3 percent in 2012, confirming preliminary estimates. It was the slowest full-year rate since 0.8 percent in 2009. ISTAT also confirmed preliminary data for the main domestic price index (NIC), which rose 0.2 percent on the month and 0.7 percent on an annual basis. ISTAT gave the following details: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): DEC NOV OCT Monthly change 0.3 -0.3 0.1 Yr/yr inflation 0.7 0.7 0.8 Index (base 2005=100) 120.1 119.7 120.1 The NIC index: Monthly change 0.2 -0.3 -0.2 Yr-on-yr inflation 0.7 0.7 0.8 Index (base 2010=100) 107.2 107.0 107.3 Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at 0.9 percent year on year on the NIC index in December, down from 1.2 percent in November. No core inflation data is available for the HICP. ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP: Sector m/m yr/yr Food 0.7 1.4 Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.0 1.1 Clothing 0.1 0.7 Housing, electricity, fuel 0.4 0.5 Domestic goods 0.0 1.1 Health spending 0.0 1.3 Transport 1.1 0.8 Communications -0.1 -9.7 Recreation 0.4 1.5 Education 0.0 1.4 Hotels, restaurants -0.5 1.0 Other goods, services -0.2 0.1 (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Naomi O'Leary)