ROME Oct 6 Spotty signs of a credit crunch are appearing in Italy due to higher funding costs for banks, Giampaolo Galli, the director-general of Italy's business group Confindustria said on Thursday.

Galli told a banking conference that latest statistics showed a consistent rise in the spread between the interest rates banks offer to businesses and Euribor rates.

(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)