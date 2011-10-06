CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as oil prices slip
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
ROME Oct 6 Spotty signs of a credit crunch are appearing in Italy due to higher funding costs for banks, Giampaolo Galli, the director-general of Italy's business group Confindustria said on Thursday.
Galli told a banking conference that latest statistics showed a consistent rise in the spread between the interest rates banks offer to businesses and Euribor rates.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)
Feb 8 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as oil prices dipped on higher U.S. crude inventories and a slump in Chinese demand.
* RBI says it is changing stance to 'neutral' from accommodative
* To suspend the company’s depository participant (DP) service w.e.f. April 01, 2017 and the DP will be kept as dormant