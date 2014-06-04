MILAN, June 4 Italian investment house Equita broke new ground on Wednesday by creating two new credit funds aimed at channelling money from institutional investors to medium-sized firms to fuel growth.

The move is a pioneering change for the Italian financial landscape, where around 90 percent of corporate credit is provided by banks, compared with 70 percent in Britain and less than 50 percent in the United States.

Equita, an independent firm specialised in Italian financial markets, said it had struck a deal with a U.S. hedge fund that would put 200 million euros in one of the two funds, but refused to disclose the name of the investor.

The two credit funds, with total firepower of 600 million euros, would buy small purpose-built bonds issued by medium-sized manufacturers to help them bankroll operations and acquisition opportunities.

"Mid-sized firms in Italy don't have access to the traditional bond market and banks find it increasingly difficult to offer them financial resources over the medium-term," said Equita's CEO Francesco Perilli at the funds' presentation.

Italian banks have been reducing their lending to companies for more than two years, in an effort to curb the rise in bad loans triggered by the economic recession.

Loans to firms have shrunk by 71 billion euros since mid-2011, when Italy was sucked into the euro zone debt crisis.

This has left a void that can be filled by new financial tools such as credit funds and the issuance of small bonds, analysts say.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Paola Arosio, editing by Mark Heinrich)