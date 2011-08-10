* No sign of funding problems for Italian banks - ABI source

By Giselda Vagnoni

ROME, Aug 10 Italian banks have reported no sign of difficulty accessing funds amid recent market turmoil, a source at the Italian banking association said as banking stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday.

The source, a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity, said funding requirements in August, the traditional holiday month, were in any case normally lower than at other times due to an overall reduction in economic activity.

"As of this moment, they have not signalled any particular difficulties on the liquidity side," he said.

The comments were made in response to market talk mid-sized Italian banks may have been facing pressure from funding costs which have been driven up by a sharp escalation of the euro zone debt crisis.

The source said a steep rise in borrowing by Italian banks from the Bank of Italy in July followed months of low borrowing levels.

Italian banks almost doubled their borrowing from the Bank of Italy in July as yields on Italian government bonds spiked higher, fuelling concerns that the euro zone's third biggest economy would be the next domino to fall in the debt crisis.

Italian banking shares have been pounded since a sell-off in Italian assets began early last month because of their large holdings of Italian debt.

Also, rising government bond yields drive funding costs higher for domestic lenders.

Mid-sized banks in particular have come under increasing strain with funding costs rising, short-selling of their shares more prevalent and commercial banks parking more money with the European central bank.

With the European Central Bank intervening on the secondary market since Monday to buy Italian and Spanish bonds, the pressure on rising debt costs has somewhat eased, but that has provided only limited relief for banking stocks.

SHARES KEEP FALLING

"The cost of funding remains the major problem for Italian banks and the ECB move hasn't made any significant change," said Alessandro Roccati, banking analyst at financial advisory group Macquarie.

One trader said ECB intervention was prompting investors to swap their holdings in the banking sector for bonds.

An auction of Italian short-term bills on Wednesday showed strong retail demand.

Shares in Italy's top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit -- which have lost 28 percent and 23 percent respectively since the sell-off started on July 8 -- erased opening gains and dropped by more than 4 percent on Wednesday after being suspended for excessive volatility.

Banca Monte dei Paschi and Banca Popolare di Milano -- which have seen a sharp rise in the cost of insuring their debt in recent weeks -- were down 3.1 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.

On an earnings multiple basis, "you can say (the valuations of Italian banks) are in line with the historical average and are cheap," said Luca Grassadonia, fund manager at Italy's Prima Sgr.

"But in a recession earnings will vaporise and you can't use this type of valuation. I am underweight on banks. I am short and will stay short. It is the surest bet to be underweight in European financials," he said. (Additional reporting by Nigel Tutt and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)