CANNES, France Nov 3 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will call confidence votes to pass new economic measures agreed by his cabinet, he told his European partners at a G20 meeting in France on Thursday.

Few details were revealed after the cabinet meeting ended late on Wednesday and Berlusconi failed to force through more measures with an urgent emergency decree.

A government source told Reuters Berlusconi reassured his partners in Cannes that the reforms, intended to boost growth and cut Italy's huge debt, would still become law quickly.

Berlusconi told his partners the confidence votes would be held within 10-15 days and also pledged to quickly open talks with trade unions over reform of the labour market, the source added.

