CANNES, France Nov 3 Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi will call confidence votes to pass new economic
measures agreed by his cabinet, he told his European partners at
a G20 meeting in France on Thursday.
Few details were revealed after the cabinet meeting ended
late on Wednesday and Berlusconi failed to force through more
measures with an urgent emergency decree.
A government source told Reuters Berlusconi reassured his
partners in Cannes that the reforms, intended to boost growth
and cut Italy's huge debt, would still become law quickly.
Berlusconi told his partners the confidence votes would be
held within 10-15 days and also pledged to quickly open talks
with trade unions over reform of the labour market, the source
added.
(Reporting By Giselda Vagnoni)