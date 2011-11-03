ROME Nov 3 Umberto Bossi, leader of the Northern League party in Italy's coalition government, said on Thursday that he would prefer to go to early elections than have a technocrat government appointed to face an economic crisis.

Bossi spoke to reporters after discussions with President Giorgio Napolitano, who is canvassing opinion about the best way to face a crisis that has ravaged Italy's bonds and bank stocks. Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Bossi, his key ally, are widely believed to want to hold up the tottering government until Christmas and then go to early elections in the spring.

Napolitano said in a separate note on his consultations that all Italy's main parties were aware of the gravity of the problems to be faced with urgency and the need for coherent efforts to stimulate growth and cut the huge public debt.

But he said that while the opposition wanted a national unity government, Berlusconi's coalition believed there was no alternative to the current administration. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Barry Moody)