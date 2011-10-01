MILAN Oct 1 A prominent Italian businessman
bought space in newspapers on Saturday to attack Italy's
political class, adding to a swell of criticism of the
government's failure to pass meaningful reform.
In a full-page article in Italy's main dailies, Diego Della
Valle, the head of luxury shoe maker Tod's , said
politicians' focus on personal and party interests was damaging
Italy's reputation in the world and taking it towards ruin.
"Wake up to the fact that many Italians no longer have any
esteem or confidence in many of you and do not want to be
represented by a political class which, with a few exceptions,
has cut itself off from reality and people's needs," he said.
The insertion, entitled in block capitals "Politicans,
enough is enough," made no distinction along party lines.
Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right government is under
increasing pressure over its tentative and erratic response to
the financial crisis threatening the euro zone.
Berlusconi, himself struggling with four separate trials on
charges of corruption and paying for sex with a minor, has seen
his approval ratings sink as infighting and policy disagreements
plague his coalition.
On Friday, the head of Italy's main business federation
Confindustria threatened to walk out of roundtable talks with
the government if there is no swift action to stimulate growth
and reform taxes, pensions and public spending.
Last Monday, the head of the Italian Bishops Conference
launched a devastating attack on the scandal-ridden political
elite, calling for a change to "purify the air".
Della Valle, a symbol of the country's Made in Italy
business brands, has a reputation for straight talking --
earlier this year he described veteran banker Cesare Geronzi,
then chairman of Assicurazioni Generali , as typical of
the "sprightly old men" who call the shots in Italian business.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alistair Lyon)