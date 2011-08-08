* 24 CEOs, economists, managers sign appeal to help Italy
* Say country is rich, offer help to buy bonds
* Italy's bond yields off record highs after ECB intervenes
By Michel Rose
MILAN, Aug 8 Italian business leaders have
signed a newspaper petition offering to buy domestic government
bonds to help the country avoid financial disaster as the euro
zone debt crisis spreads.
"If Italy needs our help, we're here," said the appeal,
signed by the chief executives of some of Italy's biggest
companies, including tyre maker Pirelli , oil and gas
group Eni and luxury shoemaker Tod's .
"No, we won't stand by and watch Italy being made
penniless," the 24 signatories said in an appeal launched by
business daily Milano Finanza at the weekend.
"Some 50 percent of Italy's public debt is in Italian hands.
If Italy needs our help with (debt) issuance, we're here."
Italian government bond yields jumped to euro lifetime
record highs last week, swollen by increasing concerns about the
country's huge public debt, but buying by the European Central
Bank drove them back down early on Monday.
The Italian blue-chip index has dropped to a 28-month low
since a sell-off in Italian assets began early last month.
Banks have borne the brunt of the as they are major holders
of Italian bonds but robust corporate balance sheets and the
domestic basis for government borrowing are seen as one of
Italy's strengths in its bid to avoid defaulting on its debt.
"We are a strong, rich country, with a very high public debt
but with a combined public and private debt markedly lower than
Britain, lower than Germany," said the appeal, which was also
signed by a number of economists and fund managers. "Our
industries, our banks, are solid."
Not everyone, however, appeared to heed the call to buy
Italian debt.
Half-year results posted last week by Italy's biggest retail
bank Intesa Sanpaolo showed that it had reduced its
exposure to Italian bonds by about 10 billion euros since March.
It now holds 64 billion euros of Italian paper, accounting
for 79 percent of its total sovereign debt holdings.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Patrick Graham)