ROME Nov 2 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is expected to call an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Wednesday night to discuss new measures to respond to the escalating economic crisis, a government official said.

Berlusconi has pledged to implement reform measures promised to the European Union immediately in response to the market turmoil which has threatened to destabilize Italy's huge public debt and trigger a deeper euro zone crisis.

(Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte)