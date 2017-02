ROME Nov 2 Italy's cabinet will meet on Wednesday evening to discuss new measures to face an economic crisis and ways to speed up their implementation, a government minister said.

The cabinet is due to meet at 1900 GMT.

Infrastructure Minister Altero Matteoli told Reuters the meeting would consider various options, including a decree law and amendments to an existing bill going through parliament, as a way of speeding up measures to boost economic growth and cut Italy's huge debt. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)