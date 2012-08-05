* Bank of Italy chief says Italy doesn't need help yet to
lower yields
* Sees ECB lowering rates in next few months
* Cabinet Undersecretary says others must seek help before
Italy
MILAN, Aug 5 Italy does not at the moment need
to ask the euro zone's rescue funds to buy its government bonds
in the markets to bring down borrowing costs, Bank of Italy
Governor Ignazio Visco and Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio
Catricala said on Sunday.
Chances that Rome will have to tap the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) or its successor the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) in future will depend largely on
Italy's budget and reform efforts, Visco told Repubblica daily.
Visco, who sits on the European Central Bank's governing
council, also said the economic situation in Italy and in the
euro zone remains so difficult that a "looser monetary policy
can be envisaged in the coming months".
Asked if Italy should ask for EFSF/ESM help Visco said: "For
the moment it seems to me there is no need.
"Looking ahead, it will depend on several factors. If the
markets convince themselves a turning point was passed, if Italy
does not abandon fiscal discipline and steps up its efforts to
promote growth, then there will be no need for a rescue fund
intervention. Much depends on ourselves."
Burdened with 2 trillion euros of debt and in the grip of
recession, Italy has seen its debt costs track Spain's higher as
Madrid struggles to retain market access amid budget troubles.
Prime Minister Mario Monti lobbied his euro zone partners in
June to set up a "flexible and efficient" mechanism to intervene
in bond markets to stabilise yields. He has since hinted that
Rome may be interested in using this instrument, when ready, to
cope with the mounting market pressure on Italian bonds.
While the implementation of ESM is blocked until September
pending a German High Court ruling, on Thursday ECB President
Mario Draghi indicated the ECB may start buying government bonds
in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds - but not before
September, and only if countries ask to use the euro zone rescue
funds and accept strict conditions and supervision.
"MAD"
Both Spain and Italy have baulked at requesting help from
the funds because of those strict policy conditions, but Visco
said it was only realistic that strings should be attached.
"I find it perfectly logical that a country asking for
assistance to cool down its borrowing costs should accept a list
of binding conditions, and I also understand that the euro zone
does not want to use up its ammunition without clear
guarantees," he said.
Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio Catricala hinted that Italy
will not ask for EFSF/ESM intervention before a request from
Spain, which is under much more intense market pressure.
"If we were to move first, the others would consider us mad.
The situation of our public finance is much better than that of
many other (euro zone) countries," he told Corriere della Sera.
Catricala and Visco nevertheless acknowledged that markets
are taking time to recognise the austerity steps taken by
Italy's technocrat government, and that the future remained
challenging for Rome and for the whole euro zone.
"The emergency is not over at all," said the Bank of Italy
governor, adding that Italy would remain in recession in 2013
after a sharp economic contraction forecast for this year.
He said that, with euro zone growth prospects weakening, the
ECB may in the next few months cut interest rates, reintroduce
unconventional measures such as bond purchases and extra-long
refinancing operations for banks, and accept looser rules on
collateral. Italy, meanwhile, will have to accelerate its
reforms, Visco said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Gavin Jones and
Catherine Evans)