ROME Nov 8 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi is resisting intense market and political pressure to
resign but he appears to have lost his majority in parliament,
meaning he will be forced to go soon.
Here are some questions and answers about how Italy's
political crisis is likely to play out:
WILL BERLUSCONI SURVIVE?
This seems unlikely. Even his closest allies are telling him
publicly to go, Italy's bond yields threaten to spiral out of
control and, most importantly, the number of party rebels are
increasing and he no longer has a majority.
WHEN WILL HE RESIGN?
This is less clear. It is possible he will resign after a
parliamentary vote on public finances on Tuesday afternoon. He
will win the vote because the opposition intends to abstain but
it will still show that he has no absolute majority.
However, it seems more likely that he will not quit until he
loses a formal vote of confidence. The opposition plans to
present a no-confidence motion in the next few days, but it
might not take place until next week.
WHAT WILL HAPPEN WHEN HE STEPS DOWN?
President Giorgio Napolitano will consult with party leaders
to see if a new leader can muster enough support in parliament
to form another government to pass crucial reforms before the
next election, scheduled for 2013.
Names often cited to lead such a government include former
European Commissioner Mario Monti and Berlusconi's closest aide,
Gianni Letta. It may be made up of either unelected technocrats
or politicians, and Napolitano's hope is that it will win broad
backing from most of the parties in parliament.
WILL IT SUCCEED?
This is highly uncertain. Berlusconi says if he goes the
only alternative is elections. Even after numerous defections,
his People of Freedom (PDL) party is probably the largest in
parliament and, without the votes of the PDL and its ally the
Northern League, it seems doubtful that a new government could
be formed.
Despite his public posturing, Berlusconi may actually be
willing to support a new government, but only if it is led by
Letta or another close ally. However, the leftist and centrist
opposition has already said it will not accept this.
It is conceivable but by no means certain that if someone
like Letta takes over from Berlusconi then many PDL rebels may
return, leading to a new government with a new leader but the
same parliamentary majority as before. This is unlikely to be
welcomed by markets.
WHAT ABOUT ELECTIONS?
If there is insufficient support for a new government
Napolitano will be forced to call elections. These could be held
in January at the earliest. In the meantime Berlusconi would
remain in power as caretaker prime minister.
WHO WOULD WIN?
Polls suggest the centre-left would win, but Berlusconi's
demise would open up major upheaval in Italian politics and the
election would be fiercely contested and unpredictable. For
example, no one now has any idea who would be the candidate for
prime minister for either coalition.
The centre-right coalition that won the last election failed
to stick together or pass key reforms, but the centre-left is a
broad grouping of highly disparate parties, with no obvious
leader or agreement over the reforms needed to get Italy out of
its crisis.
