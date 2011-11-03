CANNES France Nov 3 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers that Italy has always honoured its debts and international commitments, a source with knowledge of the meeting in France said on Thursday.

Berlusconi, seeking to reassure partners of Italy's financial stability in the face of growing market turbulence, said the country's overall wealth was far higher than its stock of debt, the source said.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)