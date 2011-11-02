ROME Nov 2 Italy's top financial officials will
meet later on Wednesday as escalating market turmoil threatens
to push the euro zone's third largest economy into a debt crisis
that could threaten the whole currency bloc.
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti, Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco, Treasury head Vittorio Grilli and the heads of
insurance regulator ISVAP and markets watchdog Consob are due to
meet at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT), the Treasury said in a statement.
The meeting of the Financial Stability Safeguard Committee
comes as yields on Italian government bonds have climbed past 6
percent and the risk premiums over German bonds have reached
record levels.
Yields on 10-year Italian BTP bonds opened slightly lower on
Wednesday, hovering around 6.1 percent while the spread over
benchmark German Bunds was around 426 basis points, down from
the euro-era highs of more than 450 points a day earlier.
Greece's surprise decision to call a referendum on austerity
measures demanded by the European Union has thrown markets into
turmoil and worsened fears about the stability of other heavily
indebted economies like Italy.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, under mounting pressure to
resign, has pledged to press ahead with new economic reforms and
is expected to meet ministers ahead of a meeting with leaders of
the Group of 20 economic powers in Cannes on Thursday.
Too big to bail out if its borrowing costs get out of
control, Italy has a mix of sluggish growth, a divided and
ineffective government and a public debt equivalent to 120
percent of gross domestic product that poses a growing threat to
the survival of the euro.
In a sign of growing alarm, President Giorgio Napolitano
issued a highly unusual statement late on Tuesday, calling on
Berlusconi to pass reforms without delay and indicating he was
looking at how much support there was for reform outside the
ranks of the current centre-right government.
His statement followed a separate declaration from Italy's
main business and banking federations, calling on Berlusconi to
act immediately or "draw the consequences".
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Andrew Roche)