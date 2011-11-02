* Cabinet meets on crisis, but no reforms detailed
* Bond yields remain over 6 percent
* President Napolitano issues warning on reform
(Updates after cabinet meeting)
By Alberto Sisto
ROME, Nov 2 An emergency Italian cabinet meeting
called to accelerate budget reforms and calm market turmoil
ended late on Wednesday with yet more bickering among coalition
partners and little progress on reforms needed to strengthen the
economy.
The meeting left Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi with
nothing concrete to take to the G20 summit in France on Thursday
and still under strong domestic pressure to hand power to an
emergency government of national unity.
A statement from Berlusconi's office gave no detail of any
measures decided at the meeting, which was intended to ease
market pressure on Italian bonds and shares.
The cabinet failed to approve an emergency decree as
Berlusconi had hoped and decided instead to add a series of
measures -- yet to be drawn up in detail -- to the budget bill
currently before the Senate.
Berlusconi was expected to face intense pressure from his
G20 partners in Cannes to produce a clear set of concrete
reforms to stop financial markets from targeting Italian bonds,
the latest victims of the euro zone financial crisis.
Roberto Calderoli, a minister from the increasingly restive
Northern League party, said after the cabinet meeting he was
"totally disappointed" by the failure to adopt an emergency
decree.
Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's largest trade union,
the CGIL, said the outcome meant Italy must attend the G20
"without a credible leader and without the decisions which have
been promised but not taken."
The government statement said the cabinet had "examined a
set of urgent measures to support the Italian economy" and had
approved an amendment to the budget in line with commitments
Berlusconi made to the European Union in a letter last week.
It offered no details, and government sources said technical
experts would be working to draw up the amendment on Thursday.
The measures will include tax breaks for infrastructure
companies, a reduction in red tape for business and steps to
promote apprenticeships to reduce youth unemployment, the
sources said. There was still no agreement on more contentious
issues such as labour market reform or a wealth tax.
Berlusconi held four hours of meetings with senior officials
and ministers in the morning ahead of the cabinet meeting.
Yields on 10-year Italian BTP bonds fell slightly on
Wednesday from the highs reached on Tuesday but were still at
more than 6.2 percent, even with support from the European
Central Bank's bond-buying operation.
Greece's surprise decision to call a referendum on austerity
measures demanded by the European Union has worsened fears about
the stability of other heavily indebted economies like Italy,
the euro zone's third largest economy.
As market turbulence spread, threatening a wider euro zone
meltdown, Berlusconi has come under fire from all sides over his
handling of the crisis and his failure to pass decisive reforms.
"It's useless to make sacrifices to get out of the crisis if
Silvio Berlusconi remains at the head of the government," said
Pierferdinando Casini, head of the centrist UDC party.
PRESIDENT STEPS IN
In a highly unusual statement late on Tuesday, President
Giorgio Napolitano called on Berlusconi to pass long-promised
measures without delay and indicated he was looking at how much
support there was for reform outside the ranks of the
centre-right government.
Napolitano cannot dismiss Berlusconi as long as he has a
majority. But if divisions in the coalition deepen and provoke a
parliamentary crisis in which the government loses a confidence
vote, he would have the power to name a new administration.
"That was a warning," said Anna Chimenti, a professor of
constitutional law at the University of Foggia. "Until there is
a crisis, Napolitano is like a referee who blows the whistle
when rules are not respected. He's blowing the whistle now."
Andrea Ronchi, a PDL deputy who had lunch with Berlusconi on
Wednesday, told reporters the 75-year-old prime minister had
shown no signs of wanting to stand down.
But there have been growing signs of dissent on his own back
benches. Roberto Antonione, a member of Berlusconi's original
Forza Italia party, became the latest deputy to quit the ruling
PDL and call on the premier to go.
The opposition Democratic Party said it would try to force a
decision in parliament next week if Berlusconi did not resign
beforehand. "We are ready to assume our responsibilities and to
support a new government with an agenda for reform and cutting
the debt," senior party official Enrico Letta told Reuters.
REFORMS
Italy is too big to bail out if its borrowing costs get out
of control. It has sluggish growth, a divided and ineffective
government and a public debt equivalent to 120 percent of gross
domestic product -- a toxic combination that poses a growing
threat to the survival of the euro.
Berlusconi has promised European Union partners reforms such
as easier rules on redundancies, including for civil servants,
and a rise in the pension age, but the measures would not take
effect for months.
The new Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, added
his voice to the calls for reform, saying the government must
rapidly honour its pledges to the EU
Underlining the problems facing the government, a purchasing
managers indicator on Wednesday hit a 28-month low as Italian
manufacturing output fell sharply, highlighting a growing risk
of recession in coming months.
A series of austerity packages passed during the summer
aimed to bring Italy's budget into balance by 2013, but the
government has been widely criticised for the slow and erratic
way it has gone about agreeing and implementing the reforms.
The scandals involving Berlusconi, who faces trial on a
variety of charges ranging from tax fraud to having sex with an
under-aged prostitute, have also raised questions about his
focus on the complicated reform process.
(Additional reporting by James Mackenzie, Paolo Biondi, Gavin
Jones, Catherine Hornby, Francesca Piscioneri and Giuseppe
Fonte; editing by Barry Moody and Tim Pearce)
(Editing by Tim Pearce)