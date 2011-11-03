* Berlusconi reels from new setbacks
* Revolt by deputies from centre right
* Cabinet fails to back measures Berlusconi wanted
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Nov 3 Pressure mounted on Italy's besieged
premier Silvio Berlusconi to quit on Thursday, as six former
parliamentary loyalists called for a new government and the
squabbling cabinet failed to agree an urgent economic reform
programme.
The rebel deputies, three of whom have already left
Berlusconi's crumbling government, wrote to the premier saying
Italy needed a "new political phase and a new government".
"We are asking you to take an initiative which is
appropriate to the situation," the deputies wrote, according to
the letter published in the daily Corriere della Sera.
"Be the backer of a new political phase and a new government
which would have the task, from now until the end of the
legislative term, of implementing the agenda agreed with our
European partners and with it, the indications which came from
the European Central Bank."
Il Giornale, a strongly pro-Berlusconi newspaper owned by
the prime minister's brother, reported the issuing of the letter
under the headline "The Night of the Traitors".
Berlusconi, struggling to contain open divisions in his
centre-right coalition, failed to win support at a cabinet
meeting late on Wednesday for the comprehensive reform programme
to stimulate growth and cut Italy's massive debt that he wanted
to take to a G20 meeting in Cannes.
Berlusconi's supporters accused Economy Minister Giulio
Tremonti, a constant thorn in his side, of blocking a deal.
Instead of a decree that could have been put into action
immediately, the meeting merely agreed on a so-called maxi
amendment, containing a number of measures to add to a budget
bill currently before the Senate.
A government statement said the amendment was in line with
what had been agreed with EU partners at a summit last week but
contained no details. An official said the package included tax
breaks for infrastructure investment, simplifying bureaucracy
and helping youth employment though apprenticeships.
NEW PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT BONDS
With doubts over Greece's future in the euro zone already
causing havoc in the markets, the renewed political uncertainty
in Rome racked up pressure on Italian government bonds.
Yields on 10-year BTP bonds hit more than 6.3 percent,
creeping closer to the level of 7 percent which many analysts
believe would be unsustainable.
The risk premium over benchmark German Bunds rose to 462
points, the widest spread since 1995, while the blue chip FTSE
MIB stocks index was down 1.57 percent.
With Greece teetering on the brink of leaving the euro, the
future of the single currency could now depend on preventing a
meltdown in Italy, which would overwhelm the bloc's current
defence mechanisms.
Rome's borrowing costs have been capped since August by the
European Central Bank's bond-buying programme but as the crisis
has spread and concerns about Italy's towering public debt have
grown, its intervention has become less and less effective.
Market concern about the euro zone's third largest economy
was underlined by French bank BNP Paribas , which
reported on Thursday that it had slashed its sovereign exposure
to Italy by 8.3 billion euros, or 40 percent.
Berlusconi is due to meet leaders including German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy at
the Cannes meeting on Thursday.
He has rejected a growing chorus of calls to step aside,
from groups ranging from the centre-left opposition to business
and banking associations, unions, the Catholic church and now
rebels in his own PDL party.
President Giorgio Napolitano said on Tuesday he was sounding
out the extent of support for reform from political forces
outside the ruling centre right, suggesting he was contemplating
the possibility of a broad-based national unity government.
The head of state does not have the power to dismiss a
government with a parliamentary majority but as growing numbers
of PDL deputies desert Berlusconi, the opposition believe they
could have the numbers to topple him.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie, Editing by Barry Moody)