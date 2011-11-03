* Berlusconi under EU pressure to implement reforms
* PM faces revolt by deputies in his own party
* Focus turns to parliamentary vote on Tuesday
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Nov 4 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi,
under heavy pressure from European leaders to push through
urgent economic reforms, returns to Italy on Friday facing
mounting calls to quit and a rebellion within his own
centre-right party.
Berlusconi is due to fly back to Rome after a bruising
meeting of G20 leaders in Cannes on Thursday, at which his
European peers urged him to take rapid action to end political
uncertainty and stop financial markets hammering Italian bonds.
EU leaders are exasperated by the Berlusconi government's
erratic response to the crisis, which may threaten the entire
euro zone if Italy does not shore up its finances and regain the
confidence of markets.
With doubts over Greece's future in the euro zone already
rocking markets, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for
swift reforms in Italy on Thursday and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said the focus should be on making sure measures are
implemented.
CHORUS OF CALLS TO QUIT
Among several hurdles at home, the 75-year-old prime
minister faces a chorus of calls for him to step down. On
Thursday, six former parliamentary loyalists called for a new
government in a letter.
One of the deputies, Isabella Bertolini, said the rebels
could oppose Berlusconi in a parliamentary vote next Tuesday to
sign off the 2010 budget.
The vote will not be a confidence motion but it is important
for government business and defeat would lay bare its inability
to pass legislation.
Berlusconi has so far resisted pressure from groups, ranging
from a powerful business lobby to the Catholic Church, for him
to step aside and make way for a new government.
He has insisted that the only alternative to him remaining
in power would be to hold early elections next spring, a step he
says would be irresponsible while the crisis continues in the
euro zone's third largest economy.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Berlusconi had wanted to take a new set of reforms aimed at
boosting growth and cutting Italy's massive debt to the G20
summit, but he failed to win full support at a cabinet meeting
late on Wednesday.
Instead of a decree that would have become immediately
effective, the meeting merely agreed on a so-called maxi
amendment, containing a number of measures to add to a budget
bill currently before the Senate.
Berlusconi informed his European partners on Thursday that
he would call a confidence vote within 15 days on the measures,
a government source said.
An official said the amended package included tax breaks for
infrastructure investment, simplifying bureaucracy and helping
youth employment through apprenticeships.
Italy's government has announced a succession of reforms and
budget balancing measures since August, when the European
Central Bank intervened in the market to support Italian bonds
as they crept closer to unsustainable levels.
But as the crisis has spread, ECB intervention has become
less effective and Italian 10-year bond yields are moving
towards 7 percent, a level many analysts believe could lead to a
"buyers' strike" where investors refuse to buy the paper.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)