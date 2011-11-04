(Recasts throughout)
* Berlusconi may already have lost working majority
* Under European pressure to implement economic reforms
* Agrees to IMF/EU monitoring
By Barry Moody
ROME, Nov 4 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's fate hung by a thread on Friday and desertions from
his crumbling centre-right coalition may have already robbed him
of the parliamentary numbers he needs to survive.
Berlusconi, caught in the crossfire from European powers and
a party revolt at home, agreed at a G20 summit in France to IMF
monitoring of economic reforms which he has long promised but
failed to implement.
But this may soon be irrelevant for the Italian leader, who
will return to Rome later on Friday to face what looks
increasingly like a deadly rebellion by his own supporters.
With financial markets in turmoil over the situation in
Greece and Italy viewed as the next domino to fall in the euro
zone crisis, calls are mounting for a new government to carry
through reforms convincing enough to regain international
confidence.
Berlusconi has consistently rejected calls to resign and
says the only alternative to him is an early election next
spring, rather than the technocrat or national unity government
urged by many politicians and commentators.
Yields on 10-year Italian bonds reached 6.36 percent by
early afternoon, creeping closer to 7 percent, a level which
could trigger a so-called "buyers' strike" where investors take
fright and refuse to buy the paper.
Two deputies from Berlusconi's PDL party this week defected
to the centrist UDC, taking his support in the 630-seat lower
house of parliament to 314 compared with the 316 he needed to
win a confidence vote last month.
But at least seven other former loyalists have called for a
new government and could vote against the 75-year-old media
magnate.
"The (ruling) majority seems to be dissolving like a snowman
in spring," said respected commentator Stefano Folli in the
financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Other commentators spoke of an
"inexorable" revolt against Berlusconi.
Even Defence Ministry undersecretary Guido Crosetto, a
Berlusconi loyalist, said on television: "I don't know how many
days or weeks the government has left. Certainly a majority
relying on a few votes cannot continue for long."
PATRONAGE
Berlusconi, one of Italy's richest men, still has
significant powers of patronage and he and his closest aides are
expected to spend the weekend trying to win back support for a
parliamentary showdown on Tuesday.
Some rebels have already threatened to vote against
Berlusconi in the vote to sign off on the 2010 budget.
Berlusconi faced concerted calls to resign when he lost a
previous vote on this routine measure, which was almost
unprecedented. Although it is not a confidence motion, he would
come under huge pressure if he suffered a second defeat.
"Unpopular prescriptions are necessary and this challenge
cannot be faced with a 51 percent government," said UDC leader
Pier Ferdinando Casini, in a reference to Berlusconi's weakness
and a widespread feeling that the reforms can only be passed
with a broad consensus.
The premier has promised European leaders that he will call
a formal confidence motion within 15 days to pass amendments to
a budget bill incorporating new measures to stimulate growth and
cut Italy's huge debt. That will be in the Senate where he has a
more solid majority but it could still bring him down.
Berlusconi, beset by a string of sex scandals and court
cases, has consistently resisted pressure from groups ranging
from a powerful business lobby to the Catholic Church to stand
down.
