* Senior centre-right politician says "noone will risk a
crisis"
* Monti's office dismisses early election report
* Uncertainty over Berlusconi's intentions
By James Mackenzie
ROME, July 22 Italy's divided political parties
restated their support for Prime Minister Mario Monti at the
weekend, seeking to calm fears of instability that helped drive
Rome's borrowing costs to dangerous levels last week.
Monti's office dismissed an unsourced report in the Corriere
della Sera that he was considering an early election in the
autumn and the parties that back his technocrat government ruled
out withdrawing their support in parliament.
"There is no risk to the government, given the overall
weakness of the international situation. Noone will risk opening
a government crisis," Fabrizio Chicchito, parliamentary leader
of the centre-right PDL party, told the daily Il Tempo.
Enrico Letta, deputy leader of the centre-left Democratic
Party, also dismissed talk of early elections. "The government
is doing it's work and doing it well," he told SkyTG24
television.
Markets have reacted sharply to fears of deadlock after
elections early next year when Monti's technocrat administration
is due to step down, pushing Italy's borrowing costs to levels
which threaten to spiral out of control.
Political uncertainty was cited by ratings agency Moody's
when it cut Italy's credit rating by two notches earlier this
month but Treasury officials have dismissed fears that Italy may
face difficulty on the market, where it still needs to raise
another 170 billion euros by the end of the year.
However pressure has grown with yields on Italy's 10-year
bonds now at 6.2 percent, more than 500 basis points higher than
safer German Bunds, reflecting the political fears as well as
concerns about a spillover in the debt crisis in Spain and
Greece.
Monti, who has ruled out running in 2013, has done much to
restore Italy's international credibility since financial market
turmoil forced out former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi last
year but he has faced an increasingly hostile climate at home.
He has pushed through a series of tax hikes, spending cuts
and reforms aimed at reining in Italy's 2 trillion euro public
debt pile and strengthening its stagnant economy which have been
bitterly resented by critics on both the left and right.
He has faced growing discontent at austerity measures which
have lifted tax rates to record levels and sniping from all
sides but any serious political revolt has been held back by
fears of market fury were his government to be toppled.
DOUBT OVER BERLUSCONI COMEBACK
On Sunday, there was fresh uncertainty about one of the big
questions hanging over next year's election, the possible return
of Berlusconi as candidate of the centre-right.
Libero, a newspaper traditionally very close to the
billionaire media entrepreneur, reported on Sunday that the idea
of Berlusconi running in 2013 was not a serious plan but a kind
of "joke" on his part.
The report was swiftly denied by Berlusconi's office but Il
Giornale, a newspaper owned by his own brother, said the former
premier would not decide until October whether he would really
run in the election or play a behind-the-scenes role.
The PDL has struggled to contain its internal divisions
following Berlusconi's departure, with hardline loyalists
sounding an increasingly anti-euro line at odds with the party's
traditionally pro-European conservatives.
However recent opinion polls suggest that even if Berlusconi
returns, he would lose an election to the centre-left and leave
the PDL battling the anti-establishment Five Star Movement of
maverick comedian Beppe Grillo for second place.
Much will depend on whether the squabbling parties can reach
an agreement on a reform to Italy's universally criticised
electoral laws, described even by the former minister who
oversaw their introduction in 2005 as a "porcata" (crap).
For months, party officials have been discussing changes to
the system, which allows voters to choose only a party or
coalition group not individual candidates but they have so far
failed to reach an agreement which would allow planning for the
elections to begin in earnest.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie; editing by Philippa Fletcher)