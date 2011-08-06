* Berlusconi rejects bringing elections ahead to 2012
* PM's plan to speed up austerity welcomed by analysts
* Opposition, major union attack austerity plan
ROME, Aug 6 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi on Saturday ruled out calling early elections to stem
market panic that has pounded Italian assets and forced his
government to bring forward austerity measures.
Berlusconi's conservative government has been weakened by
infighting, and the leftist opposition has called for a
government of technocrats to restore credibility in the
country's finances. Italy is due to go to the polls in 2013.
But Berlusconi dismissed any suggestion of emulating Spain,
where Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has called an
early election to tackle the crisis.
"This has absolutely not been talked about," Berlusconi told
reporters when asked about the option of bringing elections
forward to 2012, in comments confirmed by a spokesman.
"This has never been an option."
Fears over the widening euro zone debt crisis sent Italian
bond yields to 14-year highs and the Milan bourse to more than
two-year lows this week.
The growing crisis has alarmed European policy makers
concerned that a debt emergency in the euro zone's third largest
economy could completely overwhelm bailout mechanisms set up to
help smaller troubled countries like Greece or Ireland.
After vague pledges to step up economic reforms failed to
convince markets earlier in the week, Berlusconi promised on
Friday to bring forward austerity measures and balance the
budget by 2013, a year ahead of schedule.
A 48 billion euro austerity plan passed in parliament last
month was widely criticised for delaying most cuts until after
elections scheduled in 2013 and doing nothing for growth.
The European Union's top economic official praised the plans
outlined by Berlusconi and called for swift implementation.
"This will help to boost potential growth, secure budgetary
retrenchment and bolster market confidence. Given the gravity of
the situation, such a strategy should enjoy broad support across
the political spectrum," European Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters in the first EU response to
Berlusconi's announcement.
Asked whether Italy's moves would persuade the European
Central Bank to buy Italian bonds, Rehn said he could not speak
for the ECB, but added: "The Commission's view is that the
fiscal strategy is striking the right balance. The essential
thing is rigorous implementation."
SHORING UP CONFIDENCE
Initial reaction from analysts to Berlusconi's latest pledge
was also positive. Accelerating reforms appeared to be a first
step to shoring up battered confidence in the markets, even if
there was plenty more still left for Italy to do, they said.
"This is the response we were hoping to see and there are no
doubts that the government pledged to deliver what has been
called for, to say the least," UniCredit economist Chiara Corsa
said in a note.
"If this (is) enough to calm markets depends on whether the
market believes it or not, but today's decisions by the Italian
government are certainly a step in the right direction."
The leftist opposition -- whose position has strengthened in
recent months as Berlusconi confronted squabbling partners, a
stagnant economy and a high-profile trial on charges of paying
for sex with a teenager -- was more sceptical.
"Italy has a political problem," said Pier Luigi Bersani,
leader of the opposition Democratic Party, questioning whether
poor Italians would bear the brunt of the austerity measures.
"And if this problem is not resolved, it will burn through
any sacrifices Italians make."
The head of Italy's largest union, CGIL, openly attacked the
austerity plan, underlining the challenges Berlusconi faces in
getting broad agreement for structural reforms needed to
kickstart growth.
"With this government, with this austerity budget, no social
pact is possible," CGIL leader Susanna Camusso told L'Unita
newspaper. "Bringing forward the austerity measures means
killing the country."
