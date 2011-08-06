* Berlusconi rejects bringing elections ahead to 2012
* Analysts, EU official welcome plan to speed up austerity
* Italy opposition, major union attack latest pledges
* ECB divided over buying Italian bonds - sources
By Deepa Babington
ROME, Aug 6 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi on Saturday ruled out calling early elections to stem
market panic that has pounded Italian assets and forced his
government to bring forward austerity measures.
Berlusconi's conservative government has been weakened by
infighting, and the leftist opposition has called for a
government of technocrats to restore credibility in the
country's finances. Italy is due to go to the polls in 2013.
But Berlusconi dismissed any suggestion of emulating Spain,
where Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero has called an
early election to tackle the crisis.
"This has absolutely not been talked about," Berlusconi said
when asked about bringing elections forward to 2012.
"This has never been an option."
Fears over the euro zone debt crisis spiralling out of
control sent Italian bond yields to 14-year highs and the Milan
bourse to more than two-year lows this week.
European policy makers fear a debt emergency in the euro
zone's third largest economy could overwhelm bailout mechanisms
set up to help smaller troubled countries such as Greece or
Ireland.
After vague pledges to step up economic reforms failed to
convince markets earlier in the week, Berlusconi promised on
Friday to bring forward austerity measures and balance the
budget by 2013, a year ahead of schedule.
A 48 billion euro austerity plan passed in parliament last
month was widely criticised for delaying most cuts until after
the scheduled 2013 elections and doing nothing for growth.
The latest pledge got a frosty reception from the opposition
and Italy's biggest union, but was welcomed by analysts and the
European Union's top economic official.
"This will help to boost potential growth, secure budgetary
retrenchment and bolster market confidence," European Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told Reuters in the
first EU response to Berlusconi's announcement.
"The essential thing is rigorous implementation."
WASTE PAPER
Umberto Bossi, the head of the powerful Northern League
party in Berlusconi's coalition, said speeding up reforms had
guaranteed that the European Central Bank would buy Italian
bonds and prevent them from becoming "waste paper".
But ECB sources told Reuters the central bank remains
divided over whether to buy Italian government bonds and that
even some of those who favour the move want Italy to do more to
frontload austerity measures.
Reaction from analysts was largely positive. Italy had taken
the first step to shoring up confidence by accelerating reforms,
even if it still had to translate that into action, they said.
"This is the response we were hoping to see and there are no
doubts that the government pledged to deliver what has been
called for, to say the least," UniCredit economist Chiara Corsa
said in a note.
"If this (is) enough to calm markets depends on whether the
market believes it or not, but today's decisions by the Italian
government are certainly a step in the right direction."
Both Berlusconi and Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti sounded
more credible than they did just a few days ago, Barclays
Capital analysts said.
The leftist opposition -- whose position has strengthened in
recent months as Berlusconi confronted squabbling partners, a
stagnant economy and a high-profile trial on charges of paying
for sex with a teenager -- was more sceptical.
"Italy has a political problem," said Pier Luigi Bersani,
leader of the opposition Democratic Party, suggesting that poor
Italians would bear the brunt of the austerity measures.
"And if this problem is not resolved, it will burn through
any sacrifices Italians make."
The head of Italy's largest union, CGIL, attacked the
austerity plan, underlining the challenges Berlusconi faces in
getting broad agreement for structural reforms of the labour
market that are needed to kickstart growth.
"With this government, with this austerity budget, no social
pact is possible," CGIL leader Susanna Camusso told L'Unita
newspaper. "Bringing forward the austerity measures means
killing the country."
(Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi in Milan and Paul Taylor
in Paris; editing by Alistair Lyon)