ROME Aug 8 The head of Italy's biggest trade union federation demanded to know on Monday what measures the European Central Bank had demanded from the government in return for buying Italian bonds.

The demand followed opposition calls for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to resign for handing sovereignty over to the European Union and international financial institutions.

Susanna Camusso, head of the CGIL union federation, told the Corriere della Sera daily that Berlusconi should declare "what conditions were imposed by the ECB for buying Italian bonds".

On Friday, Berlusconi and Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti announced that the government would bring forward its plan to balance the budget by one year to 2013.

They gave very few details on how the target would be reached but said there would be no additional austerity measures on top of a 48 billion euro ($67.61 billion) plan passed in parliament last month.

Berlusconi spoke after financial markets closed on Friday and after a direct demand from the ECB that Italy agree to fast-track reforms to get its public finances in order, central bank sources told Reuters.

Camusso demanded that the ECB's communication with the government be published in full "without omissions so that everyone can judge at what point we are with the crisis without the veil of government lies".

On Monday, the ECB bought Italian and Spanish bonds after agreeing over the weekend to "actively implement" its bond buying programme.

The move immediately pushed down Italian 10-year bond yields, which hit 14-year highs over 6 percent on Friday. They were down to 5.6 percent by late morning.

Berlusconi promised last week a comprehensive reform pact with unions and employers to cut red-tape, break down regulatory barriers in product and service markets, reduce the costs of government and fight tax evasion.

However, no firm details are expected until September.

The CGIL has made it clear that it will not accept a deal in which the bulk of budget savings come from welfare cuts and has demanded a special wealth tax to balance such measures. (Additional reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody/David Stamp) ($1=.7099 Euro)