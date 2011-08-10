* Unions, employers, government meet to discuss cuts
* Pensions, tax, cost of government in focus
* Government seeking 20 bln euros of deficit cuts
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Aug 10 Italian Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi will meet unions and employers on Wednesday for talks
to find ways of fast tracking some 20 billion euros in deficit
reduction measures.
Berlusconi has pledged to bring the budget into balance by
2013, a year ahead of the government's original timetable, to
calm market worries over Italian public finances.
However he has yet to provide firm details of how the target
will be reached and will have to overcome significant
disagreements between his main negotiating partners.
Wednesday's talks, expected to begin at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT)
follow growing pressure from the European Central Bank for
urgent steps to restore confidence in Italian finances and
prevent weeks of market turmoil from spiralling out of control.
Measures under discussion range from delaying the age at
which certain categories of workers can claim a pension, to
cutting the cost of running Italy's notoriously complex tangle
of government institutions or imposing a so-called wealth tax.
Unions including the powerful CGIL, Italy's largest workers'
federation, and the more moderate CSIL, have both ruled out
touching pensions unless there are other changes including an
increase in the tax rate on financial income or a wealth tax.
Berlusconi's coalition partners in the Northern League,
whose voter base is in the middle class and small business
sector of the prosperous north of Italy, have also opposed cuts
to the pension system.
Berlusconi, who has been spending time at Villa Certosa, his
luxurious private residence in Sardinia, has rejected the idea
of a wealth tax, which even some in the opposition Democratic
Party say would hit the middle classes.
He is expected to return to Rome for the meetings, although
his attendance has not been officially confirmed. Economy
Minister Giulio Tremonti and Welfare Minister Maurizio Sacconi
will lead the talks.
BOND BUYING
The ECB has intervened to buy Italian government debt on the
secondary market, helping to cut yields on 10 year bonds to 5.1
percent from a 14-year record of more than 6 percent last week.
But the government has faced demands from unions and the
centre-left opposition to detail what it has promised in return
for the ECB's assistance.
On Friday, Berlusconi announced that the deficit would be
eliminated a year ahead of schedule in 2013, a balanced budget
amendment would be introduced into the constitution and the
government would pursue steps to liberalise the economy.
Italian newspapers have reported that ECB President
Jean-Claude Trichet and his designated successor, Bank of Italy
Governor Mario Draghi, wrote to Berlusconi last week demanding
that the government step up the pace of budget measures.
Last month, the government passed a 48 billion euro
austerity package aimed at ensuring the budget was brought into
balance by 2014 but the plan was widely criticised for delaying
the bulk of measures until after elections in 2013.
Bringing the deficit down from the 3.9 percent of gross
domestic product expected this year to zero in 2013 would imply
bringing forward 20 billion euros of measures in addition to the
5.5 billion already planned for next year.
However the government may be required to take further steps
if it is to meet another reported requirement of the ECB, that
it reduce the deficit to 1 percent of GDP by 2012, compared with
its original target of 2.7 percent.
That demand was reported by business daily Il Sole 24 Ore
but, like the rest of the communication between the ECB and
Rome, has not been made public officially.
(Writing by James Mackenzie)