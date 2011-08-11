* Tremonti addresses parliamentary committee
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Aug 11 Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti
appeared in parliament on Thursday to discuss the government's
response to the euro zone debt crisis amid increasing criticism
of its failure to provide any detail of austerity plans.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told unions and employers
on Wednesday that the cabinet would approve an emergency decree
with deficit reduction measures by August 18 but provided no
concrete proposals.
With tense financial markets hungry for detail of government
plans to fast track some 20 billion euros of austerity measures
to balance the budget by 2013, Tremonti addressed the
parliamentary constitutional affairs committee.
Pierluigi Bersani, leader of the centre-left opposition
Democratic Party, said the extreme turbulence on financial
markets over recent weeks showed that more urgency was needed.
"The government didn't say anything to the unions and
employers yesterday, that's the point, just as they didn't say
anything in parliament 10 days ago," he told state television.
"I hope Tremonti comes with some more detail today," he said.
Berlusconi has made a handful of statements on the
escalating markets crisis since the beginning of the month,
addressing parliament last week and giving a news conference on
Friday when he pledged to fast-track reform measures.
But there has been widespread criticism that the government
has not been clear enough about its plans to repair public
finances in the face of a collapse in market confidence.
"European bourses, in their disastrous fall, cannot wait
until Aug. 18," the respected daily Corriere della Sera said in
a front page editorial, adding that so far no credible proposals
had been offered.
ECB ACTION
Italian bond yields have dropped sharply from the 14 year
highs they touched last week after the European Central Bank
intervened to prop up the market and prevent borrowing costs
from spiralling out of control.
However the continuing tension was underlined on Wednesday
when the Milan stock market suffered its sharpest
one-day drop since the Lehman Bros crisis in October 2008, with
the main index falling 6.65 percent.
Markets picked up on Thursday morning when the FTSE Mib
index rose 2.44 percent as worries over the stability of the
French banking sector eased, sending European bourses higher.
The drastic selloff of Italian stocks and bonds over the
past month has put paid to the government's frequently repeated
claim to have kept Italy out of the euro zone debt crisis.
The public debt burden, at some 120 percent of gross
domestic product, is second only to Greece's in the euro zone
but a relatively modest deficit and a generally conservative
financial system had shielded it until recently.
Pressure has grown for reforms to spur the stagnant economy
into growth.
Ideas floated in the press focus on raising retirement ages
for certain categories of pensions or a wealth tax on private
assets as well as cuts to the cost of government.
But there has been no sign of agreement. Berlusconi, one of
Italy's richest men, has ruled out a wealth tax and the CGIL,
the largest union federation, threatened strike action if cuts
targeted solely ordinary Italians, including pensioners.
