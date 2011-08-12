* Cabinet holds emergency meeting at 1700 GMT
* Special levy on high earners, financial tax hike expected
* Disagreements remain over pension reforms
By James Mackenzie
ROME, Aug 12 Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi
called an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday to adopt measures
expected to include tax hikes and spending cuts to shore up
confidence in Italy's strained public finances.
The meeting at 7.00 p.m. (1700 GMT) comes in response to
demands from the European Central Bank for urgent reforms to
bring the budget into balance by 2013 and spur growth in Italy's
chronically stagnant economy.
European markets have swung wildly this week on rumours
about the health and funding needs of indebted euro zone
governments.
After days of criticism for a lack of clarity on its plans,
Italy's centre-right government looks set to levy a "solidarity
tax" on high earners and raise the tax level on financial
revenues, Italian newspapers reported on Friday.
The measures were agreed in late-night discussions between
Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti and Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi but other steps, notably those concerning pension
reform, remain to be decided.
The government is looking for 20 billion euros' worth of
extra savings and revenue to meet its new balanced budget target
and reassure panicked financial markets it can control public
debt running at 120 percent of gross domestic product.
Berlusconi and Tremonti held a series of meetings on
Thursday with President Giorgio Napolitano and Bank of Italy
Governor Mario Draghi as they scrambled to nail down details of
the package.
Business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said the "solidarity tax"
would take the form of a 5 percent addition to tax on income
above 90,000 euros and a 10 percent addition to tax on income
above 150,000 euros.
The tax rate on financial income would go up to 20 percent
from 12.5 percent with the exception of income from government
bonds, it said.
Additional measures could include a rule ensuring that
non-religious public holidays, such as the June 2 anniversary of
the founding of the Italian Republic are celebrated on a Sunday
in a bid to increase the number of working days in a year.
PENSIONS
The market turbulence which threatened to spin borrowing
costs out of control last week has eased after the ECB stepped
in to buy Italian bonds but heavy falls on the stock market have
underlined the continuing fear among investors.
On Friday, bourse regulator Consob announced a temporary ban
on short-selling financial stocks in a bid to calm the
volatility that has hammered Italian bank shares and the main
Milan index traded nearly 2 percent higher early on Friday.
Despite its huge public debt, Italy had remained largely on
the sidelines of the euro zone crisis until last month when
doubts about the government's unity and capacity to control
finances triggered a massive selloff of Italian bonds.
Italian media reported that Berlusconi was considering
issuing a special video message to explain the austerity plan,
which will fast-track a number of measures contained in a 48
billion-euro package passed in parliament last month.
But major disagreements still remain and sensitive reforms
to the pension system appear still undecided, with Berlusconi's
Northern League coalition partners and Italy's biggest trade
union both strongly opposed to any cuts.
On Thursday, Tremonti told a parliamentary committee that
the ECB had asked for a series of measures to break down
barriers to competition in services and the professions and free
up rigid labour market rules.
The recommendations included full liberalisation of local
public services and the professions, more flexible employment
contracts, easier hiring and firing to free up the rigid labour
market and cuts to public sector pay.
Additional measures included increasing the retirement age
for women working in the private sector and a change in rules on
when workers can retire based on their pension contributions.
Tremonti said the proposals on hiring and firing and cuts to
public sector pay, both of which would raise fierce political
opposition, were not in the government's plans.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)