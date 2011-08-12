ROME Aug 12 Reforms adopted by the Italian government on Friday include measures to make it easier to strike labour deals at the company or regional level, Italian Labour Minister Maurizio Sacconi said on Friday.

A statement from Sacconi said labour market rules agreed in the package "grant company-level or regional contracts the capacity to regulate every aspect pertaining to the organisation of labour and production,".

Freeing up Italy's rigid system of centralised job contracts was a key demand by the European Central Bank, which called for sweeping economic reforms in return for help in stemming the market crisis of the past weeks. (Writing by James Mackenzie)