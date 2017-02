ROME Aug 12 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi called a cabinet meeting for 7.00 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Friday to discuss urgent financial measures, his office said in a statement.

The government is looking for 20 billion euros in extra savings and revenues to meet its newly revised target of bringing the budget into balance by 2013 to reassure panicked financial markets about the solidity of Italy's public finances. (Writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Barry Moody)