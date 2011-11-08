ROME Nov 8 Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is to meet President Giorgio Napolitano after a decisive vote in parliament in which he failed to secure a majority, a government source said on Tuesday, adding that the meeting was only to exchange ideas.

Pier Luigi Bersani, the head of Italy's main opposition party, said the vote to ratify the 2010 budget showed that the centre-right government no longer had a working majority and he called on Berlusconi to resign.

The government source said Berlusconi was going to Napolitano's residence on the Quirinale Hill in Rome but did not suggest that the prime minister was on the point of stepping down.

"Berlusconi is going to the Hill but only for an exchange of ideas about what needs to be done," the source said.

The ruling centre-right coalition won the budget vote after opposition parties abstained but its score of 308 votes was eight short of a majority in the 630-seat lower chamber. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri)