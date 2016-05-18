ROME May 18 The United States has returned to
Italy a rare copy of a letter Christopher Columbus wrote in 1493
describing his discovery of the Americas, after the document was
stolen more than 25 years ago and replaced with a forgery.
Police said the genuine copy, worth 1 million euros ($1.13
million), had been stolen from a library in Florence and
replaced with a phoney reproduction. The stolen document
eventually ended up in the Library of Congress in Washington.
Columbus, an Italian explorer whose voyage across the
Atlantic in 1492 relied on the then-unproven theory that the
world was round, wrote the original letter to his financial
backers, Spain's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella.
In it, he describes the people, flora and fauna in the new
landscape and how he - thinking he had reached India - took
possession of the islands he came across after 33 days at sea.
The original letter was written in Spanish and soon
translated into Latin and printed in Rome. The stolen document
in question was an original printed copy of that translation.
U.S. ambassador to Italy John Phillips said several original
prints of the translation still exist, but the investigation
revealed that some had been stolen from libraries in Europe and
replaced with high-quality forgeries.
The forgery in Florence was discovered after an Italian
police unit fighting illegal trafficking of artworks started
investigating the theft of books from a library in Rome.
Aware of the international scope of rare book smuggling, the
investigators called on their U.S. counterparts, who raised
suspicions that a copy of Columbus's letter kept in the same
Rome library was also a forgery.
Both the copies kept in Florence and in Rome were found to
be fake. The Florence version had been copied using modern
photographic techniques and toner on antique paper, Italian
police said.
When the genuine printed copy was stolen from Florence is
not known, Phillips said, but it was bought by a collector in
Switzerland in 1990 and sold at auction in New York in 1992.
Italian police said the auction price was $400,000. The U.S.
Department of Homeland Security said on its website that the
letter, bound in a volume, was donated to the Library of
Congress in 2004.
Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini hailed the U.S.
decision to return it on Twitter: "Thanks to the cultural
heritage protection police, Columbus's letter on the discovery
of America will return to (Florence's) Riccardiana Library."
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Tom Heneghan)