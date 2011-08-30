(Adds quotes, market reaction)
* Signs of weak demand at Italian auction unnerve investors
* New 10-year benchmark yields lower thanks to ECB support
* Worries over remaining issuance to continue
By William James
LONDON, Aug 30 Italy returned to bond markets on
Tuesday with a 7.74 billion euro sale that met relatively weak
demand despite the ECB buying Italian debt in recent weeks,
sparking a nervous reaction among investors.
Signs of lower-than-expected demand at the auction --
awaited as a crucial test of emergency steps taken to stem the
spread of the euro zone debt crisis -- pushed Italian bond
yields higher and sparked a rally in safe-haven
German debt FGBLc1 immediately after the sale.
Traders said the European Central Bank stepped in after the
auction to buy significant amounts of 10-year debt, bringing
yields back down.
"The results look a bit worse than the market was expecting,
with the 10-year looking weak with a rather small bid cover
ratio," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The market is likely to lose a bit of confidence from this
auction until 10-year Italy stabilises, which is in the ECB's
hands."
The launch of a new 10-year benchmark bond drew bids worth
1.27 times the 3.75 billion euros sold, below the year's average
bid-cover ratio of 1.4.
The ECB began buying Italian debt on the secondary market
earlier this month, bringing benchmark 10-year yields down from
levels well above 6 percent, seen as unsustainable, to around 5
percent.
The new 10-year bond sold at a yield of 5.22 percent,
broadly in line with grey market prices ahead of the sale. That
yield compared to 5.77 percent at an auction of the previous
10-year bond in July, before the ECB's intervention.
The auction will do little to allieviate the market's
central fear that Italy, seen as too big to be bailed out, will
no longer be able to issue bonds at an affordable level to
finance its huge 1.9 trillion euro debt burden.
Italy must still sell up to 90 billion euros in bonds this
year and ECB purchases have been steadily decreasing.
"The ECB support was clearly crucial. Without the ECB
intervention a couple of weeks ago yields would not be trading
at this 5 percent level so it might have easily been a full
percentage point more," said Michael Leister, strategist at
WestLB in London.
"The fact that yields remained relatively stable last
Friday and more importantly this morning shows indeed that the
ECB was successful in stabilising them but the big question is
what happens going further."
The ECB has bought around 43 billion euros worth of debt
since it reactivated its bond buying programme earlier this
month to halt the spread of the crisis to Italy and Spain.
Market participants say ECB buying has focused on Italy.