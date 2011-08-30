* Signs of weak demand at Italian auction unnerve investors
* New 10-year benchmark yields lower thanks to ECB support
* Worries over remaining issuance to continue
By William James
LONDON, Aug 30 Italy sold nearly 8 billion euros
of government bonds on Tuesday in a keenly awaited auction that,
despite recent ECB support, met relatively weak demand and
threatened to re-ignite market pressure on the highly indebted
country.
Lower-than-expected demand at the auction -- seen as a key
test of emergency steps taken to control the euro zone debt
crisis -- pushed Italian bond yields higher and
sparked a rally in safe-haven German debt FGBLc1.
The rise in yields, which nonetheless stayed well below
levels hit before the European Central Bank began buying Italian
debt three weeks ago, raised questions about the sustainability
of Rome's funding efforts and threw the focus on to a Spanish
bond auction on Thursday.
Traders said the ECB stepped in after the auction to buy
significant amounts of 10-year Italian debt, halting the rise.
"The results look a bit worse than the market was expecting,
with the 10-year looking weak with a rather small bid cover
ratio," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
"The market is likely to lose a bit of confidence from this
auction until 10-year Italy stabilises, which is in the ECB's
hands."
The launch of a new 10-year benchmark bond drew bids worth
1.27 times the 3.75 billion euros sold, below the year's average
bid-cover ratio on equivalent auctions of 1.4.
The ECB began buying Italian debt on the secondary market
earlier this month in an unprecedented step to counter rising
yields caused by investor concerns over the country's high debt
levels and stuttering fiscal reforms.
The intervention brought benchmark 10-year yields down from
levels well above 6 percent, seen as unsustainable, to around 5
percent. The current 10-year benchmark yielded around 5.14
percent in the cash market, up around 5 bps on the day.
The new 10-year bond sold at a yield of 5.22 percent,
broadly in line with grey market prices ahead of the sale. That
yield compared to 5.77 percent at an auction of the previous
10-year bond in July, before the ECB's intervention.
The auction will do little to allieviate the market's
central fear that Italy, seen as too big to be bailed out, will
not be able to issue bonds at an affordable level to finance its
huge 1.9 trillion euro debt burden.
Italy must still sell up to 90 billion euros in bonds this
year and ECB purchases have been steadily decreasing.
"The ECB support was clearly crucial. Without the ECB
intervention a couple of weeks ago yields would not be trading
at this 5 percent level so it might have easily been a full
percentage point more," said Michael Leister, strategist at
WestLB in London.
"The fact that yields remained relatively stable last
Friday and more importantly this morning shows indeed that the
ECB was successful in stabilising them but the big question is
what happens going further."
The ECB has bought around 43 billion euros worth of debt
since it reactivated its bond buying programme earlier this
month, with market participants saying ECB buying has focused on
Italy.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic of ECB bond buying and bond yields
link.reuters.com/pax23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
RAISING THE STAKES
A lasting resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis, which
has so far claimed Greece, Ireland and Portugal, remains vital
to easing pressure on Italy and Spain but is proving elusive.
Protracted wrangling over a deal announced last month to
rescue Greece and expand the bloc's crisis-fighting toolkit
threatens to undermine policymakers' efforts to date and keeps
the pressure on the region's peripheral states.
"If there is concern that Greece is not going to be properly
helped out... then Italy is clearly going to be in trouble as
market are just going to say the euro zone is clearly
non-functioning," said Monument strategist Marc Ostwald.
The nervousness in markets raises the pressure on Thursday's
debt auction by fellow struggler Spain, which plans to launch a
new 5-year benchmark with a 4 billion euro sale and whose bonds
the ECB has also been buying.
