By Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina
MILAN, June 30 Italy's 10-year borrowing costs
jumped to their highest in eight months at an auction on Tuesday
on increased fears that Greece might exit the euro after a
referendum on EU-prescribed reforms.
The treasury raised a total of 6.785 billion euros from
sales of three bonds, just below the maximum of a planned 5-7
billion euro range.
Analysts were not surprised by the spike in auction yields
and said the recent rise in bond returns could even be seen as a
buying opportunity by return-hungry investors.
"This certainly was not the ideal time for a bond auction,
but the market did not react so badly," said Chiara Cremonesi,
bond analyst at UniCredit.
The deadline for investors filing bids for the sale expired
before there was a report that Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras was considering a last-minute aid proposal from the head
of the European Commission.
Italy sold a 10-year bond due in June 2025 at an average
2.35 percent yield, the highest since last October, up from 1.83
percent it paid in last month's placement.
The bid-to-cover ratio fell slightly to 1.35 from 1.44 at an
end-May sale.
Rome placed a five-year bond due in May 2020 at a yield of
1.25 percent, up from 0.85 percent a month ago and the most it
has paid in a year.
Demand for the five-year note was 1.62 times the amount
sold, higher than last month's bid-to-cover ratio of 1.48.
A floating-rate CCTeu bond due in June 2022 fetched an
average 1.08 percent yield, up from 0.78 percent. The sale was
covered 1.25 times against 1.55 times.
After the cut-off for the auction, Italian and Spanish bond
yields fell on the secondary market from the day's highs and
stocks rose on reports Tsipras was considering Jean-Claude
Juncker's latest offer.
A referendum on the bailout deal offered to Greece by its
creditors is scheduled for Sunday.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)