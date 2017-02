MILAN Aug 30 The Italian Treasury sold 7.7 billion euros of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with the yield on its benchmark 10-year bond falling to 5.22 percent.

That level compared with a 5.77 percent gross yield Italy paid at the end of July, which was the highest in 11 years.

Yields have fallen since the European Central Bank started buying Italian and Spanish government bonds on the secondary market on Aug. 8 to ringfence the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest economies from a spreading debt crisis.

The Treasury had planned to sell up to 8 billion euros of bonds. Bids totalled 10.4 billion euros.