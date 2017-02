MILAN Oct 26 Italy paid the highest yield in more than three years to sell six-month BOT bills at an auction on Wednesday, with investors demanding a steeper risk premium to hold its debt a few hours before a crucial EU summit to address the euro-zone crisis.

The auction yield on the BOTs rose to 3.5 percent, its highest level since September 2008 when it stood at 4.3 percent. The treasury managed to sell its target amount of 8 billion euros.

Italy also sold an additional 2 billion euros of zero-coupon 2-year CTZ bonds at a high price, with the auction yield rising to 4.6 percent, its highest since June 2008. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)