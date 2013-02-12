MILAN Feb 12 Italy's one-year borrowing costs rose at an auction on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding the election scheduled on Feb 24-25 cooled investor appetite for the country's debt.

Debt costs on this maturity remained, however, well under the highest level seen last year when they reached a peak of 3.97 percent in June.

The treasury sold 8.5 billion euros of one-year bills, paying a yield of 1.09 percent, the highest since December.

One month ago Rome had issued a similar bill at a yield of 0.86 percent, which was the lowest level since January 2010.

Italy will face a more challenging test on Wednesday when it will offer investors floating rate notes and fixed-coupon bonds, including a 30-year BTP paper it last issued in May 2011. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Keith Weir)