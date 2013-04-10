(Adds analyst comment, details)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, April 10 Italy's one-year borrowing costs fell to the lowest level since January at an auction on Wednesday, helped by expectations of a euro zone rate cut while the economy shows no signs of immediate recovery.

Rome sold 8 billion euros ($10.5 billion) of one-year bills at 0.92 percent, a much lower yield than the 1.28 percent it paid at a mid-March sale.

Italian borrowing costs have now fallen back to levels seen before an election in late February that has left the country politically deadlocked and without a new government.

"Domestic political uncertainty is overshadowed by loose monetary policy in the main economic areas of global economy," said one trader, referring to stimulus by central banks - most recently in Japan - that has supported investor demand for risk.

Italy's centre-left and centre-right parties are in talks over the election of the next president, offering hope of a breakthrough in the stalemate resulting from February's parliamentary poll.

"It has been a positive auction as demand was really good despite the fall seen in yields," said Chiara Cremonesi, fixed income strategist at UniCredit.

The bid-to-cover ratio for the one-year bill was 1.64, up from 1.50 at the mid-March sale.

Returns on Italian debt remain attractive compared with yields offered on the other euro zone bonds, analysts said.

Germany paid a rate of 0.017 percent to sell one-year bills at an auction on March 25 and sold two-year bonds at a yield of 0.02 percent on Wednesday.

European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday there were more downside risks to a recovery in the euro zone economy in the second half of the year than there were one or two months ago.

His comments reinforced expectations that the ECB is getting ready to cut interest rates after President Mario Draghi said last week the bank would "monitor very closely" all incoming economic data and stood "ready to act".

Rome also sold 3 billion euros of three-month bills at 0.24 percent. The treasury last sold three-month debt in October, shortly after the ECB's as-yet untested pledge to buy bonds of euro zone countries seeking aid, paying a rate of 0.77 percent. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi in Milan; Editing by Catherine Evans)