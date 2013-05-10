By Francesca Landini

MILAN May 10 Italy's one-year funding costs tumbled on Friday to their lowest level since the introduction of the euro as bets of further monetary easing in the euro zone continued to fuel appetite for assets offering higher returns than German debt.

At a regular auction the treasury sold 7 billion euros ($9.2 billion) of bills maturing in May 2014 at 0.70 percent, down from the 0.92 percent Rome paid at a similar sale a month ago.

The bid-to-cover ratio, however, fell to 1.16 from 1.64 at the mid-April sale, indicating the drop in yields had started to dent investor demand for the shorter-dated debt.

"The auction marks another good result for the Italian short-term debt in terms of borrowing costs, but appetite for one-year bills was a bit weak," said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed-income analyst at ING.

"I imagine investors will start moving up along the yield curve to buy longer-dated debt," Giansanti said.

As investors shift towards longer maturities, the yield spread between Italian and German bonds on the 10-year maturity could tighten, analysts said.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was 257 basis points on Friday.

It narrowed to its tightest since July 2011 at 251 basis points last week after the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

The ECB cut its key rate on May 2 to 0.50 percent and President Mario Draghi said the central bank was prepared to do more to help revive the euro zone economy.

Analysts expect the central bank will come up with new ways to ease credit for small and medium enterprises, which would also help the economy.

Italy also placed 3 billion euros of bills maturing on Dec. 13, 2013 at an interest rate of 0.39 percent. Demand was 2.09 times the offer.

The treasury issues these short-term assets, dubbed 'flexible bills', from time to time to cover seasonal liquidity needs.