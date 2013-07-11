MILAN, July 11 Italy's three-year debt costs fell less than expected at an auction on Thursday as a downgrade by Standard and Poor's and divisions inside the country's government made buyers edgy.

Investors bought 3.39 billion euros ($4.35 billion) of bonds maturing on May 15, 2016, cashing in a yield of 2.33 percent, the lowest since May. At a similar auction one month ago, the treasury had paid a yield of 2.38 percent.

They also purchased 1.46 billion euro of 30-year bonds, at an interest rate of 5.19 percent, and 1.5 billion euro of floaters.

The treasury placed a total amount of 6.35 billion euros compared with a top-targeted size of 6.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)