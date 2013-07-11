(Adds comments from Berlusconi ally, data on Italy's funding
for 2013)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, July 11 Italy's three-year debt costs
fell less than expected at an auction on Thursday as a downgrade
by Standard & Poor's and divisions within the coalition
government kept buyers on edge.
Investors bought 3.39 billion euros ($4.35 billion) of bonds
maturing on May 15, 2016 at a yield of 2.33 percent, the lowest
since May. The treasury had paid 2.38 percent for three-year
debt at an auction a month ago.
But the auction yield was higher than many investors had
expected given trading levels before the sale which pointed to a
return of around 2.30 percent.
"Auction results are showing a bit of weakness for the
three-year bond, which came in at a yield slightly above the
levels seen on the secondary market early this morning," said
Alessandro Giansanti, fixed-income strategist at ING.
"This was the consequence of market volatility."
Some traders said the market got nervous after a positive
start in the wake of comments highlighting the challenges for
the fragile left-right coalition led by Enrico Letta.
The senate leader of Silvio Berlusconi's People of Freedom
(PDL) indicated the party could topple the government if the
former prime minister were to lose an appeal against a five-year
ban on holding public office in a tax fraud case.
"It's difficult to see how a party could continue in
government without its head," Renato Schifani said in a radio
interview. Divisive rhetoric has strained the coalition as Letta
struggles to balance budget constraints with demands for tax
cuts from the PDL.
Berlusconi's final appeal in the tax case is set for July
30, an earlier date than expected and which falls just within a
statute of limitations. The PDL protested the date by boycotting
parliament on Wednesday.
S&P said on Tuesday the main problem for Italy was a lack of
structural reform to put the euro zone's third-largest economy
on a sustainable path towards growth after a decade of
stagnation. It warned that further downgrades were possible
without labour market and other liberalisations that are
currently not even on the divided government's agenda.
A 10-month-long rally in riskier euro zone bonds that
followed the European Central Bank's bond-buying pledge last
year has stalled since the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated in May
that it might soon start to wind down its monetary stimulus.
Meanwhile, a rift within Portugal's governing coalition that
could threaten the country's planned exit from its bailout next
year has revived worries about political uncertainty in the euro
zone's most indebted economies.
"After Portugal's political crisis, both the Spanish and
Italian governments are looking increasingly vulnerable," said
Nicholas Spiro, head of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Italy's one-year debt costs had risen to their highest since
March at an auction on Wednesday after S&P cut its rating to
BBB, two notches above junk, and kept the outlook negative.
On Thursday, investors also purchased 1.46 billion euros of
30-year bonds, at an interest rate of 5.19 percent. The
ultra-long paper was first issued on May 15 via syndication at a
yield of 4.985 percent.
The treasury placed a total amount of 6.35 billion euros
compared with a top-targeted size of 6.5 billion euros.
After this week's auctions Italy has raised more than 66
percent of its funding target for this year and average debt
costs remain lower than last year, analysts said.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
(Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by
Catherine Evans)